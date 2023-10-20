The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested five foreign nationals in separate operations in Palawan on October 17.

BI intelligence division Fortunato Manahan, Jr. reported to Commissioner Norman Tansingco the successful arrests in Taytay, Puerto Princesa, and El Nido against the five aliens.

The operations were conducted in coordination with government intelligence units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation stemmed from intelligence reports that the foreigners were working without proper documents.

Arrested in Barangay Bucana in El Nido were Chinese nationals Lin Yongzhen, 45 and Zhang Haicong, 49. The duo were found to be working in a construction site in the area.

Lin was found to be possessing a 9(g) working visa under a different company, while Zhang was found to be working under a tourist visa.

Meanwhile, arrested in Brgy. Liminangcong in Taytay, Palawan were Chinese national Zhang Haicong, 33 and Taiwanese national Lin Tsung-Te, 58.

Zhang also possessed a working visa but was working in a different worksite.

Lin, on the other hand, failed to present his passport, but was found to be overstaying already since 2016.

Zhang was also found to be misrepresenting himself as a Filipino, having shown a Philippine driver’s license indicating his nationality as such.

Arrested in Brgy. Tagburos, Puerto Princesa was Zhang Jinfei, 47. He was found to be working in the area despite holding a working visa in a different location in violation of immigration rules.

He misrepresented himself as a Filipino citizen by also presenting a Philippine driver’s license.

All five were found to be working in fisheries near naval bases and were reportedly associated with a Palawan-based organized Chinese crime group involved in illegal activities, including wildlife trade, facilitating the illegal entry of undocumented Chinese nationals and harboring undocumented Chinese nationals, land acquisition through Filipino proxies, and unlawful acquisition of Philippine identification documents.

They were arrested for violation of the Philippine immigration act and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig while facing their deportation cases.