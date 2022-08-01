- Advertisement by Google -

The Chinese government reported on Sunday that rocket debris that helped launch a portion of its new space station into orbit had fallen back to Earth and landed in the sea.

Although no specifics regarding its landing site were provided, China’s manned space agency did recognize that it had fallen at a position of 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, which corresponds to southeast of Puerto Princesa City, or Sulu Sea.

It claimed that immediately after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the last stage of the Long March-5B rocket totally burned up.

Bill Nelson, who is in charge of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), said in a statement on Saturday (U.S. time) that China should tell the world its exact path so that accurate predictions can be made about possible threats from space debris.

- Advertisement -

“All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property. Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth,” Nelson said.

Long March-5B, allegedly China’s most formidable rocket, was launched on July 24 in order to place the Wentian laboratory in orbit alongside the Tianhe main module, which houses its crew.

There have been no reports of anybody being injured in the country as a result of China’s rocket booster falling back to Earth.

About Post Author