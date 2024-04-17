Police seized high-powered firearms, ammunition, and other contraband from a Chinese national in a recent search warrant operation in Taguig City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said.

In a statement released Wednesday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the suspect 24-year-old Haiqiang Su was arrested inside a posh subdivision in Barangay Bambang on April 14.

Two other Chinese nationals who were present at the house were placed under custody for further verification.

Another Chinese individual, meanwhile, was later apprehended for attempted bribery for the release of those earlier arrested.

Found during the operation were a caliber 5.56 Daniel Defense Black Creek M4 carbine; two pieces of magazine assembly for caliber 5.56 mm; and 36 pieces of of ammunition for cal. 5.5mm; six pcs of ammunition for cal. 9mm; one unit of M16 airsoft rifle; various types of pistols, a hand grenade, tactical vests; a tactical helmet with “CHINA” markings; various IDs; one Chinese flag and a backpack.

The suspect would face charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Authorities also seized a McLaren GTR sports car, a Honqi electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), a sports bike and an electric bike which have no proper documents.

These vehicles were brought to the NCRPO’s anti-carnapping unit for investigation and verification.

Later on the same day, two persons identified as Jerry Mari Cheng and Zhuang Guangdong arrived at the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) compound inside the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa.

Cheng handed over two black paper bags containing PHP3 million to Zhuang, who in turn approached a police officer and offered the money in exchange for the release of individuals under custody.

The RSOG officers promptly arrested Zhuang while Cheng managed to flee the scene after handing over the paper bag.

Zhuang would face charges of corruption of public officials while Cheng remains at large. (PNA)