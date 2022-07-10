A Chinese national sustained minor injuries when his vehicle fell into a ditch and rolled over along the national highway in Barangay Iwahig after hitting a concrete barrier due to a slippery road Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Bowen Chen, 26, was driving a gray Nissan Navara registered to the Philippines Communication Network Construction, Inc. (PCNCI) on Kilometer 17 in Iwahig when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a road barrier before tumbling into the canal, according to a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on July 9 when Chen, a software development specialist, was returning from their construction site in Brgy. Luzviminda to the city proper.

He sustained slight physical injuries and was given first aid by responding rescue personnel of the Kilos Agad Action Center (KAAC). The city police report claimed he refused to be taken to the hospital to be checked.