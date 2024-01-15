Western Command Chief Admiral Alberto Carlos said they constantly monitor Chinese militia vessels scattered in different areas of the West Philippine Sea during regular maritime and aerial patrol operations and that they no longer leave the area.

Carlos said the number of militia vessels backed by China Coast Guard ships has remained the same since last year. However, he did not provide the exact number of vessels monitored in the previous patrol operation.

He also said Wescom has been constantly conducting regular patrol operations within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

“After our joint patrol and the MCA (Maritime Cooperative Activity) with the US at the start of the year, yung ating mga barko na nag-participate ay tuloy-tuloy naman ang kanilang operation ng pagpapatrolya dito sa WPS, including yung establishment of a naval presence in the area, including our air patrols,” Carlos said in an interview with the media on Sunday, January 14.

“For the Chinese presence, nandyan pa rin sila, we continuously monitor them; the number remains the same. Yung areas na kung saan sila naglo-loiter nandoon pa rin sila, and we always monitor their presence in our AOR,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Wescom commander also said the recent visit of Palawan Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates to Pag-asa Island is a welcome development which also shows a good and strong partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the provincial government of Palawan.

“When we learned that he was planning to visit Pag-asa Island, we immediately coordinated with his office,” Carlos said.

“Wescom is always here, and we will be happy to assist to make the visit possible,” he added.