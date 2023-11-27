An aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army of China closely tracked a Philippine Air Force aircraft while it was engaged in the joint exercise with Australia during the weekend’s inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), reported that Chinese jets trailed a Philippine Air Force (PAF) A29B Super Tucano during the MCA in the disputed waters.

He described that the Chinese jets did nothing but circled around the PAF aircraft as it participated in the exercise in the vicinity of Hubo Reef. Furthermore, there were no other untoward incidents that occurred during the joint patrol in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Philippine and Australian forces embarked on joint air patrol drill on Saturday, November 25, marking the inaugural MCA designed to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

Launching from Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, the patrol showcased a variety of aircraft from both countries.

The PAF deployed its A29B Super Tucano and N-22 Nomad, alongside the Philippine Navy’s (PN) BNI2A aircraft. The Australian Defence Force (ADF), on the other hand, provided its P-8 Poseidon Maritime Surveillance and Patrol Aircraft for the operation.

In a coordinated effort, PN vessels BRP Gregorio del Pilar and BRP Davao Del Sur, along with the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba, patrolled the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The strategic move is seen as a clear stance by the Philippines to assert its sovereignty and protect its maritime interests, with valuable support from Australia.

The joint patrol exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the ADF is an outcome of the strategic partnership agreement signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 8.

President Marcos emphasized the importance of this cooperation, stating, “We endeavor to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols, and enhance efficiency; and foster closer cooperation between our countries’ armed forces.”

The Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) is not just a stand-alone operation but part of a series of joint military collaborations, according to President Marcos.

In August earlier this year, the two forces held their inaugural amphibious drill in Darwin as part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavor initiatives.

During this period, Filipino and Australian troops also underwent specialized training in jungle and urban warfare at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal, as an integral component of the Army-to-Army Exercise “Kasangga” 23-2.

The AFP said the initiative signifies a major step forward in the country’s efforts to strengthen its maritime capabilities and international partnerships.

It said the collaboration with Australia emphasizes the shared commitment to maintaining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region, a goal that has become increasingly pertinent amidst growing regional tensions and security challenges.