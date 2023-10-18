Authorities manning a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) checkpoint in Roxas apprehended three individuals, including two Chinese nationals, suspected of being involved in illegal wildlife trading on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Yixiang Huuang, a 63-year-old Chinese national residing in Cebu; Aaron Tan Wee, a 38-year-old Chinese national with residence in Leyte; and Moktar Anodin Pendiwata, a 40-year-old resident of Dumaran, Palawan.

A police report in Palawan said checkpoint authorities became suspicious when they observed that the driver and front passenger of the SUV were not wearing seatbelts, prompting them to conduct an inspection.

During the inspection, they discovered 122 pieces of shark fin and 82 pieces of sea cucumber stashed in the vehicle’s compartment.

To ensure the legality of the contraband, authorities involved local officials in the process. Both barangay captain Ferdinand Dacillo and barangay kagawad Arnolfo Villanueva of Barangay Minara, Roxas, were summoned, along with Eduardo Cabrera, a representative from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff.

However, the suspects failed to provide legal documents for their cargo, leading to their apprehension.

The operation was led by the Roxas Municipal Police Station in collaboration with various law enforcement units, including the 2nd PMFC, NISG Palawan, PIU-Palawan, PDEU SOG, and LTO Palawan.