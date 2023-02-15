Chinese fishermen rescued two Filipino fishermen who had been missing at sea since the last week of January.

In a report, the Western Command (WESCOM) said that the rescued fishermen, identified as Jerome Fortu and his nephew Jaybogs Fortu, both residents of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, were lost after a fishing expedition on January 23.

Their boat ran out of fuel in the middle of the sea, causing them to drift into the West Philippine Sea.

On February 4, a group of Chinese fishermen who didn’t want to be named saw the Filipino fishermen while they were resting near the Dallas Bank. They went to help them.

They were later turned over to WESCOM, through the coordination of the Chinese fishermen.

Philippine Navy vessel BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS15) was deployed by the WESCOM to fetch the rescued fishermen in the WPS.

“The fishermen were given medical attention while en route to the port,” according to the WESCOM.

Showing early signs of dehydration, the two were brought to Camp Artemio Ricarte Station Hospital in Brgy. San Miguel for treatment and were later transported to Mamburao by Navy Islander aircraft NV314.

