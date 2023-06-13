3rd District Palawan Representative Edward Hagedorn revealed recently that Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian had warned him that his proposed bill to declare parts of the West Philippine Sea a marine protected area is causing significant problems for Beijing.

During his address at the 3rd Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) Convention 2023, held at the PGP Convention Center within the Provincial Capitol Complex on June 9, Hagedorn shared that the Chinese Ambassador, Huang Xilian, cautioned him about the potential implications of his proposed bill.

Hagedorn claimed that the China envoy warned that if the law were to succeed, it would morph from an environmental issue into a territorial concern due to the contradictory claims involved.

Huang allegedly conveyed this cautionary message after expressing gratitude to Hagedorn for his assistance in facilitating the release of approximately 300 Chinese fishermen who had previously been detained for encroaching upon Philippine fishing territories.

“Nagpasalamat pa sila, pero yong parting words, ‘But congressman, your bill about the Spratly Island is giving a big problem to Beijing. Beijing has announced its displeasure over that bill.’ Sabi ko, ‘Beijing?’ Sabi niya, ‘That’s our central government.’ Sabi ko, ‘Why? This is purely environmental, we’re not dealing about the territorial dispute.’ But he said, ‘No, once you enact the bill—the matter is no longer environmental, it is territorial.’,” Hagedorn said.

Upon inquiring about Huang’s intentions, he said the Chinese envoy advised him to reconsider proceeding with the bill.

“Ang sabi ko, ‘I am sorry. Yes, I might be able to make some amendments, but never withdraw the bill.’ Yon ang katapusan ng istorya natin, pero nakikita natin na yon palang bill ko, kahit pumasa na sa first reading, second reading, kahit pumasa na sa committee—napaka bilis nga—natulog doon sa report ng committee at mukhang meron nang naglo-lobby,” added Hagedorn.

He further mentioned that he recently approached House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez regarding the bill, and he intends to discuss its fate with President Bongbong Marcos Jr. in an upcoming event.

One positive aspect, however, is that the bill receives support from 1st District Ilocos Norte Representative Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, who is the son of President Marcos.

“Kaya malaki ang pag-asa na matuloy ang ating bill,” Hagedorn stated.

