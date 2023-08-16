The Kalayaan’s municipal council unanimously approved Wednesday a resolution declaring Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, as persona non grata.

Councilor Maurice Philip Alexis Albayda explained that his resolution will be forwarded to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Senate, and the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

He emphasized that his primary goal is to convey the collective sentiments of their island town, with the intention of informing officials about the depth of their emotions and highlighting to Ambassador Huang Xilian their genuine objections regarding his country’s troubling activities in the West Philippine Sea, the very waters where their hometown Kalayaan is located.

The motivation behind his resolution originates from the incident on August 5, when China’s coast guard ships and militia vessels attempted to collide with and utilized water cannons against two supply boats and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels.

Albayda pointed out that this forceful conduct exhibited by China not only endangered the lives of the crew and occupants of the supply boats but also compromised the security of three fellow residents of Kalayaan who were on board the PCG’s BRP Cabra.

“Alam ba natin na meron tayong mga kababayan na lulan ng BRP Cabra?” he said. “Walang itulak kabigin, tunay na nakakagalit ang ginawa ng ating kapit bansa.”

These residents were en route to Lawak Island at the time to build a shelter for coastal enforcers, he explained.

“Ang representasyon na ito ay tumatayo at ipinapahayag ang pagtutol sa kanilang gawain. Kaya nga po sa natatanging talumpating ito, nais ko pong ihain sa ating plenaryo ang kapasyahang nagtatakda kay Ambassador Huang Xilian, ang ambassador ng China sa Pilipinas, bilang persona non grata sa bayan ng Kalayaan, ang natatanging bayan sa kanlurang karagatan ng Pilipinas,” he stated in his privilege speech.

Albayda also put forth a suggestion that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consider reducing the level of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, given the way China is neglecting the safety of individuals in the West Philippine Sea.

“Pangalawa, kapasyang humihiling sa DFA na ibaba ang relasyong diplomatiko ng bansang Pilipinas sa bansang Tsina,” he added.

Kalayaan Vice Mayor Beltzasar Alindogan also supported Albayda’s call to declare Huang Xilian as persona non grata, claiming he too was driven away sometime ago from transiting the WPS.

“Kaisa ako sa nag-aalab na damdamin dahil naranasan ko na rin na medyo itaboy papalayo. Pero mas matindi ito dahil first time na nangyari sa Kalayaan na ginamitan tayo ng tubig. Nakikiisa ako sa mga sigaw ipakita natin sa China bilang mamamayan ng Kalayaan na hindi natin gusto yong kanilang ginagawa,” the vice mayor commented.

He mentioned that he has also volunteered to join the reservists and encourages the military to conduct training on Pag-asa Island, enabling its residents to display patriotism for the country.

Former Kalayaan mayor Joel Bito-onon, now a municipal councilor, also cast his vote in favor of endorsing the declaration against Huang Xilian.

However, he warned that this action could potentially imperil the diplomatic ties between China and the Philippines, citing past incidents where two government officials were barred from entering Hong Kong.

“Noon pa man naisip ko na dahil sa ugali ng China na singungaling—napaka sinungaling. Iba ang sinasabi, iba ang ginagawa. Kung ilang beses ko nang nakita sa Youtube kung ilang barko ang pinabaligtad nila tulad ng sa Vietnam. Iniisip ko kung kelan mangyayari yan sa Pilipinas. Tapos ito na ngayon yong sa [supply boats] natin, it’s the worst that I have seen so far,” Bito-onon said.

“Pero iniisip ko, marahil lagyan pa natin ng dagdag katalinuhan dahil sa baka matulad ka sa akin na sabihan ka na huwag kang pumunta sa kahit anong syudad ng China,” he added.