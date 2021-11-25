The Chinatown Center Palawan continues to strive to make its customers feel at home by offering convenient and inexpensive shopping, as it celebrates its sixth anniversary on Thursday, November 25,

Nikko Dangalan, marketing officer, said on Thursday that they would continue to deliver delight to customers and tenants on this year’s anniversary despite the fact that they will not be celebrating it with a crowd or other kinds of competition owing to the pandemic.

“The Chinatown Center will be an avenue for your essential needs at mga fast food natin,” Dangalan said.

Chinatown Center Palawan tapped its tenants for mini promos such as having a lucky shopper of the hour, free Zumba from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and opening its Raffle Draw “Pamaskong Handog ng Chinatown Center” until December 22.

Dangalan added that in the past years, the mall served as home for national brands and banks closer to locals.

“Since our goal is to provide convenient and affordable store spaces para sa local brands natin, we want our customers to feel at home here at Chinatown Center. Hindi kami masyadong pricey at friendly ang tenants namin,” he explained.

The mall is also looking forward to holding the annual Chinese New Year that lights up Valencia and Malvar streets every month of February.

“Hopefully, with the help of the city government, mapayagan nila ulit kami to hold such event kagaya ng Chinese New Year,” he said.

He also said there will be promos to look forward which be posted through their official social media pages.