The civilian boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4) suffered severe damage after being aggressively targeted again by water cannons from two China Coast Guard ships Saturday morning.

The attack occurred earlier today while the vessel was on a crucial rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, intending to support the military troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) detailed the events, revealing a harrowing timeline of intimidation and aggression.

Early in the morning, at approximately 6:08 a.m., the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel BN21551 performed a dangerous maneuver, cutting sharply in front of UM4 as it navigated towards Ayungin Shoal. This interaction marked the beginning of a series of aggressive acts.

By 7:09 a.m., UM4 faced another alarming incident with a CCG ship executing a close and dangerous approach, nearly causing a collision. The situation further escalated around 7:59 a.m. when the China Coast Guard ships began firing water cannons at UM4, causing serious damage to the supply boat.

The intensity of the aggression increased by 8:38 a.m., with two CCG ships unleashing direct water cannon fire, resulting in substantial harm by 8:52 a.m.

“China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels once again harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed dangerous maneuvers against the routine RoRe mission that led to significant damage to the supply vessel and caused injury to personnel,” the task force stated.

Despite these daunting challenges, the Philippine mission showed resilience. The BRP Cabra, dispatched by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to escort UM4, arrived to aid the civilian boat amidst the chaos.

By 11:09 a.m., in a display of determination, six Philippine Navy personnel along with important cargo were safely transferred to the BRP Sierra Madre via a rigid-hulled boat. The operation was successfully completed by 11:59 a.m., with the personnel and cargo securely moored at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Following the completion of the mission, the damaged UM4, now being towed, is en route back to mainland Palawan, accompanied by a PCG vessel.

The NTF WPS condemned the actions of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese maritime militia, stating, “The People’s Republic of China’s latest acts of unprovoked aggression and dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine rotation and resupply mission highlight a disregard for international law and pose a threat not only to the safety of the Filipinos involved but also to regional peace and stability.”

Further emphasizing the Philippines’ commitment to upholding international law, the task force said that the Philippines shall persist in its peaceful and responsible actions, consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the binding 2016 Arbitral Award.

“The Philippines will not be deterred—by veiled threats or hostility—from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of our EEZ and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate in deeds and not in words that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” said the task force.

The WPS task force said the latest incident sheds light on the need for a collective international effort to maintain peace and respect for sovereign rights in accordance with established international norms.