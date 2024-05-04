Chinabank has launched a brand refresh program and digital campaign to evolve the 103-year old bank’s brand and image, making it more resonant and engaging to a new generation of customers.

The bank replaced the signages of its head office and branches in an ongoing rollout, released on social media its new ad and new jingle “Focused on You”, and placed billboard ads in EDSA-Magallanes and SM MOA Globe featuring its first ever brand ambassador, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, a third-generation member of Chinabank’s founding family.

The brand refresh builds on Chinabank’s solid foundation as a trusted bank with a keen understanding of its clients’ needs in an evolving landscape.

The bank’s new tagline “Focused on You”, which is also the title of its new jingle and digital campaign, reflects its firm commitment to serving its customers and putting their best interests in mind.

For the last 103 years, the bank has helped tycoons when they were just newbies, billionaires when they only had a billion to one shot. To this day, the bank gives the same focus and attention to all its customers, not caring whether they are big or small, but only seeing the size of their dreams.

The new logo, with its stylized “CBC” monogram, a symbol that embodies stability and simplicity, gives Chinabank a younger, more agile, and dynamic look.

“Chinabank has been growing and transforming through the years, in step with the times and more importantly, in line with the changing needs and perceptions of our customers,” Chinabank Investor & Corporate Relations Group Head Gerald Florentino said.

“We believe this brand refresh will develop the Chinabank brand in the right way and enable us to deepen existing relationships and connect with a broader market,” he said.

Established in 1920, Chinabank has been known as a businessman’s bank with a strong affiliation with the Chinese Filipino community. While maintaining its deep ties with this niche market, Chinabank has grown into a strong and stable universal bank—now the country’s fourth largest private domestic bank—offering a full suite of banking products and services for corporate, commercial, and retail customers.

As it pursues its growth plans, embarking on a digital transformation, the bank’s board and management also saw the need to revitalize Chinabank’s brand and image.

“How you take the brand forward is vital to any company’s future success. Even if you’re already well established, you have to find fresh approaches to re-engage your loyal customers and build connections with new ones,” Chinabank Marketing Communications Department Head Aileen Vallesteros said.

“Our ‘Focused on You’ campaign reinforces the brand’s strengths and makes Chinabank more relatable to the new generation of customers,” she added.

The whole brand refresh process went smoothly, Vallesteros noted, because the bank’s Chairman Hans Sy and President & CEO Romy Uyan were on board and hands on, from the choice of the brand ambassador to the messaging and design. With the leaders’ buy-in, everyone in the bank embraced the change.