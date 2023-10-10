China on Monday insisted anew that it has sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal and issued a strongly worded statement describing the Philippines’ resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre as provocations.

In a statement, Beijing stated that actions of the Philippines had infringed upon Chinese territorial sovereignty, violated international law, and disrupted regional peace and stability insisting that Renai Reef or the Ayungin shoal, has never been part of Philippine territory.

“The Philippines has no legal basis at all to claim sovereignty over Renai Reef on the grounds of its comparative proximity to Philippine territory,” the Chinese foreign ministry asserted in a statement.

China again insisted that the Philippines remove the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Philippine navy vessel at Ayungin shoal since 1999.

“The Philippines repeatedly promised to do so as soon as possible. However, 24 years have passed, and the Philippine warship is still there. China cannot accept the Philippines’ acts of going back on its words again and again and violating China’s territorial sovereignty,” they said.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, citing a line on its maps that encroaches into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration declared that the line on China’s maps had no legal basis, a decision that Beijing rejected.

The Philippines has been supplying its troops stationed in the area causing China to maneuver into a defensive mode.