Three kidnapping suspects were repatriated on Saturday to the Peoples Republic of China by law enforcement authorities, the Chinese Embassy in Manila reported.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the repatriation of the Chinese suspects was jointly done by their government with Philippine authorities on July 13.

They were reportedly engaged in kidnapping in the Philippines before they were sent back to China.

“This operation fully demonstrated once again the strong determination of the two countries to jointly combat kidnapping and other crimes related to offshore gambling,” the Chinese Embassy said.

“Chinese law prohibits any form of gambling. Online gambling, cross-border gambling by Chinese nationals, and running casinos outside China to solicit Chinese nationals are all illegal in China. The Chinese government has always taken tough measures to combat crimes such as gambling and kidnapping,” it added.

The Chinese Embassy in the country said further that it will continue to strengthen practical law enforcement cooperation with the Philippine side, support the latter in addressing the root cause of crimes related to offshore gambling, and join hands to crackdown on kidnapping and other crimes. — Celeste Anna Formoso