China insisted that they have been exercising its sovereignty within legal bounds in defense of their move to place buoys in the Nansha Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

The Chinese embassy in Manila stressed that this move aims to enhance maritime navigation safety for ships passing in the area.

“It aims to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and operations, and provide public goods for passing ships and countries in the region,” it said in a statement.

This action by China comes in response to similar marker placements by the Philippines, as both nations seek to solidify their claims in the area.

The Philippines have earlier placed navigational buoys displaying the country’s national flags to mark its exclusive economic zone.

About Post Author