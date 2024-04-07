China is conducting its own “combat patrol” in the South China Sea today, April 7, while the Philippines, United States, Australia, and Japan are carrying out the first-ever multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement disseminated by China’s daily tabloid Global Times, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that its Southern Theater Command (STC) executed the coordinated maritime and aerial combat patrol operation.

“All military activities that disturb the stability of the South China Sea are under control,” the PLA stated.

Similarly, the PLA conveyed through a statement on China’s Ministry of National Defense website that the STC has declared, “all military activities disrupting the South China Sea situation and creating buzzes are under control.”

China publicized its patrol maneuvers across the South China Sea as a direct reaction to the defense departments of the four nations announcing their joint Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea.

However, up to this point, the Armed Forces of the Philippines has not released any details about the multilateral patrol exercise in the WPS.

The joint statement from the four nations outlines that the MCA involves naval, maritime, and air force units operating in full compliance with international law, alongside the domestic laws and regulations of the participating countries, while also ensuring the safety of navigation and respecting the rights and interests of other nations.

The exercise aims to foster professional exchanges between naval, maritime, and air forces, enhancing the compatibility and efficiency of defense strategies, tactics, methodologies, and operational procedures among the participating armed forces.

Tension has escalated in the disputed area, notably in a ‘standoff’ over territorial claims and sovereignty between the Philippines and China, particularly around Ayungin Shoal. Here, the Philippines has strategically grounded the navy vessel BRP Sierra Madre to act as a military outpost, underlining the intense contest for rights in this region.

Ships from the China Coast Guard (CCG) and its maritime militia have persistently interfered with Philippine efforts to resupply Ayungin Shoal, with the latest incident happening on March 23, leading to injuries among the crew of the resupply boat Unaizah May 4 and serious damage to the vessel itself as a result of water cannon assaults.