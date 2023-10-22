A China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippine supply boat in an attempt to halt its approach to the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal on October 22.

In another incident, a Chinese militia boat struck the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) during the resupply mission in the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea.

Despite these collisions, which many people believed were imminent, the other supply boat, Unaizah Mae 1, managed to arrive at BRP Sierra Madre after the incidents.

Philippine authorities reported that there were no injuries resulting from these.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) said in a statement Sunday that the incident happened around 6:04 a.m. while resupply boats, Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) and Unaizah Mae 2 (UM2), were conducting regular and routine rotation and resupply (RoRe) to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57).

Dangerous blocking maneuvers by China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5203 caused it to collide with the indigenous resupply boat UM2, hired by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, roughly 13.5 nautical miles east northeast of LS 57.

“The provocative, irresponsible, and illegal action of CCGV 5203 imperiled the safety of the crew of UM2,” the NTF WPS stated.

The WPS national task force added that a Chinese maritime militia vessel with the bow number 00003 struck the port side of the PCG vessel MRRV 4409 while it was “lying to” around 6.4 nautical miles northeast of Ayungin Shoal.

Only UM1 reached BRP Sierra Madre to successfully resupply troops and personnel stationed there.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea condemns in the strongest degree the latest dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the CCG and the Chinese maritime militia done this morning, in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, and in utter blatant disregard of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), relevant international maritime conventions, and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” it said.

CCG claims Philippine vessels trespassed

China Coast Guard, on the other hand, claimed on its post a while ago, that UM2 “trespassed into the adjacent waters of Ren’ai Reef in Nansha Islands without permission.”

“Since the Philippine side ignored China’s repeated warnings, the China Coast Guard responded lawfully and blocked the Philippine vessels that were illegally carrying construction materials,” it stated.

Additionally, the CCG noted that UM2 purposefully maneuvered to approach the bow of their vessel, 5203, which was engaged in authorized law enforcement operations. They regarded the supply vessel’s actions, which were carried out despite the advance notice and numerous warnings, as unprofessional and hazardous.

In the incident involving PCG’s BRP Cabra, the CCG claimed that it intentionally moved backward, resulting in the stern of its vessel colliding with the starboard side of China’s stationary floating Qiong Sansha Yu 00003.

“The move was to make faults with China and escalate the current situation. The Philippines’ action seriously violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea and threatened the navigation safety of the Chinese vessels. The operation on the Chinese side was professional, legitimate, and lawful, and the responsibility lay entirely with the Philippine side,” the China coast guard said.

Gan Yu, spokesperson of the CCG, said the Philippines insisted on sending two supply ships and two coast guard vessels into the adjacent waters of Ayungin Shoal, which it calls Ren’ai Reef, in an attempt to illegally deliver construction materials to the illegally grounded warship.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands including the Ren’ai Reef and their adjacent waters,” he said.

China trying to goad PH to escalate situation

Ray Powell, an American security expert, told Palawan News that it was difficult to characterize what transpired in the West Philippine Sea as intentional, but China may be attempting to provoke the Philippines into an escalation that it could exploit.

He said what happened was a blockade and part of China’s strategy to gain control of Ayungin Shoal by depriving BRP Sierra Madre of needed repairs.

“If the Philippines does something it can say is ‘provocative,’ it can use it as an excuse to take even more extreme actions,” Powell said. “They are small boats. Today’s incident could easily have resulted in a much more serious situation.”

“China needs to understand that its strategy is costing it a lot on the international stage by making its aggression against its smaller neighbors well understood,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson condemned China’s recent interference with UM2, stressing that its actions have endangered the lives of Filipino service members.

“We stand with our friends, partners, and allies in protecting Philippine sovereignty and in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Carlson said.