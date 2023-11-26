A child from Barangay Malcampo in Roxas town was wounded in an accidental firing of a “boga” while fishing in a river on Saturday, November 25.

According to a police report, the 13-year-old child, an offender under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), was tinkering with the “boga,” a type of home-made gun, when he accidentally fired it, hitting his left eye.

The injured child was transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention and has been referred to Puerto Princesa City.

The improvised gun, the “boga,” has been surrendered to the custody of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS).