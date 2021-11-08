The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Western Philippines University held a town hall meeting to identify and address the obstacles and concerns experienced by higher education institutions (HEIs) about plans to eventually restore limited face-to-face classes for all degree programs (WPU).

The meeting called “Padyak Talakayan sa Palawan” emphasizes among others the need for HEIs to communicate with local government units for a more efficient and effective scheme to be implemented, according to CHED chair J. Prospero De Vera III, who was in the event on November 6 at the Citystate Asturias Hotel.

De Vera said that colleges and universities that want to have limited in-person classes may apply for authority with the regional unit concerned after they have retrofitted their facilities and adopted contextualized flexible learning policies.

The decision should be evidence-based to ensure that the safety of students and faculty members will not be compromised, De Vera added.

Also in attendance were MIMAROPA CHED Regional Director Joselito Alisuag and the representatives of Palawan State University, Holy Trinity University, Palawan Polytechnic College, Incorporated, Palawan Technological College, Incorporated, STI College-Puerto Princesa, Fullbright College, and WPU.