CHED now accepting applications for P5k student grants

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said it is already accepting applications from private and public higher education institutions (HEIs) for a one-time grant worth P5,000 to subsidize students’ unpaid dues for the current school year.

The grant aims to subsidize students recommended by their HEIs who are facing financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. Deadline for applications is December 1, 2020.

Students with unpaid dues, particularly in private tertiary institutions, will be prioritized in the grant application, according to CHED director Prospero de Vera III.

The call for applications is under the CHED’s Bayanihan 2 for Higher Education Tulong Program, or B2HELP. B2HELP was allocated a P300-million fund by virtue of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, or Republic Act 11494. According to the CHED, a targeted 60,000 tertiary education students will be given the cash grants through recommendations submitted by their respective institutions.

“The B2HELP will provide a one-time fixed grant of five thousand pesos (P5,000) to qualified students whose families are now facing financial difficulties brought about by work stoppage and closure of establishments due to the community quarantine,” said De Vera III in a press release November 17.

“It shall prioritize students in private HEIs who still have outstanding unpaid tuition and miscellaneous fees which they incurred in Academic Year (AY) 2019-2020 or AY 2020-2021,” he added.

Public and private HEIs must submit a list of their recommended student grantees online to their CHED regional offices, with a copy furnished to B2HELP@ched.gov.ph. They must also accomplish the following documents:

1. Notarized Application Letter with Undertaking

2. HEI List of Recommended B2HELP Grantees

3. HEI Selection Process in Identifying the Recommended Grantees

More details can be found on the CHED’s official website.