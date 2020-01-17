Check delivered items before signing courier papers, DTI tells online shoppers

DTI Palawan spokesperson Persival Narbonita said vigilance will ensure correct deliveries and make certain that their items are in good condition.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is reminding Palaweño online shoppers to practice checking their items first before they sign the receiving documents from the courier.

DTI Palawan spokesperson Persival Narbonita said vigilance will ensure correct deliveries and make certain that their items are in good condition.

Narbonita said doing this will help protect online shoppers from phony e-commerce sites.

“Ini-encourage talaga natin ang mga consumer na pagdating ng package ay talagang naka-address sa kanila. Kung kaya nila buksan ‘yong package na in front nang nag-deliver at tingnan, suriin kung kumpleto ba, kung binili niya ba ay tama. Kung sapatos ‘yan baka puro kaliwa o maliit ‘yong kabila. Dapat titingnan bago pumirma na received in good condition and complete,” he said.

He said that by doing this, the online shopper can also make use of the delivery boy or messenger as a witness if the purchased products are incorrect or have defects.

Narbonita said online buyers must be aware that signing the receiving papers without checking means they are already closing the transaction.

“Safety din natin ‘yon na mga consumer at magiging witness natin ‘yong nag-deliver na may problema dahil mahirap ‘yong natanggap mo na tapos one week mo pa bago buksan. Kumbaga ‘yong pag-pirma mo doon ay contract na ‘yon na tapos na ‘yong transaction, na na-receive mo in good condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Narbonita said that based on their assessment, Palawan consumers are now aware of their rights compared to the past months.

He said they are now receiving more complaints from the locals which indicates an awareness of their rights if they are unsatisfied with the product or services they are receiving.

“Sa assessment namin na ang Palawan consumers ay medyo nagigising na sa mga rights nila, katunayan nga nyan, marami na mga natatanggap tayong complaints. Ibig sabihin, alam na nila yong mga karapatan nila, konting kita nila na walang substantial benefit yong nabili nila o yong binayaran nilang serbisyo, nagri-reklamo na sila agad sa opisina,” he said.

He said that the DTI implements the “no wrong door policy” as they still accommodate complaints about products, which are not included within their jurisdiction such as those which are agricultural.

“Kahit hindi na under ng DTI ‘yong problem, minsan lumalapit pa rin sila sa amin, kahit hindi na siya jurisdiction ng DTI, tinatanggap pa rin namin ‘yong complaint. Kasi pinapairal ng DTI ‘yong ‘no wrong door policy’. Walang maling pintong pinasukan ang kliyente. Sa assessment namin, kapag hindi sa amin ang concern niyan, ini-endorse namin sa concerned agencies,” he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.