Charlize Theron is a fan of Palawan non-profit group Roots of Health

A non-government organization in Palawan working on reproductive health and related advocacies had just received a major boost from big-name Hollywood actress and producer Charlize Theron (Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Old Guard).

Theron, in an advertorial shared recently on social media platforms, endorsed the work of Amina Swanepoel, founder and executive director of Roots of Health, a locally-based advocacy group working among Palawan grassroots communities.

“The woman I am here for is Amina. Together with her mother (Susan Evangelista), Amina started Roots of Health–a reproductive health organization that provides educational and clinical services free of charge to women and young people in the Philippines,” Theron stated.

She lauded the organization’s efforts at overcoming cultural barriers and health misinformation to promote sexual health, especially among women and the youth.

“Her (Swanepoel) efforts are saving lives, empowering young people to make healthy choices and reduce the spread of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). I’m so proud to celebrate Amina’s leadership. She is compassionate, driven, and safeguarding countless futures,” Theron said.

Theron is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses and has been recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Some of her top-grossing movies are Atomic Blonde, Monster, Long Shot, Tully, The Devil’s Advocate, Fast and Furious.

Swanepoel expressed gratitude for Theron’s endorsement and paid courtesy to the efforts of her colleagues in the organization for their success.

“I’m honored and delighted to have this recognition from Charlize Theron, an actress and RH advocate I’ve long admired. But honestly, I’m just a reflection of the incredible work all my colleagues are doing, so this is a celebration of everyone at Roots of Health,” Swanepoel said.

She added that awareness about reproductive health is a vital role, particularly during the pandemic.

“During this period of COVID, reproductive health is more important than ever before and this is a great reminder that we must continue to provide women and young people with the services they need to protect their health and safeguard their futures,” she said.

