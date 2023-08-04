Charges for the violation of the graphic health warnings law have been filed against the two suspects who were apprehended while in possession of smuggled tobacco products worth an estimated P644,000 from a recently uncovered warehouse in a town in Southern Palawan.

Those charged on August 2 for violation of Republic Act 10643, otherwise known as ‘The Graphic Health Warnings Law,’ were Ladja Mursalon, 26, and Mahadel Sala, 27, who were found in possession of 32 master cases of New Berlin and 14 master cases of Fort cigarettes at a checkpoint in Barangay Abo-Abo in Sofronio Española municipality.

Two unnamed suspects were also charged, according to Police Major Ric Ramos, spokesperson of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO).

“The case for the violation of Sections 6 and 7 of RA 10643 has been filed against the suspects and two other John Does through an inquest proceeding before the Provincial Prosecutor Office,” he said.

The Act stipulates that all box packaging of tobacco products must bear graphic health warnings, covering a significant portion of both the front and back surfaces. These warnings should consist of images and text illustrating the adverse health effects of tobacco use.

Additionally, according to Section 7 of the Act, the tobacco product packages available in the market must also include supplementary information, placed on one side panel of the packaging.

Mursalon and Sala were arrested on the morning of August 1 at a checkpoint on the national road in Sofronio Española while attempting to transport 46 master cases of illicit cigarettes. The illicit tobacco products came from a warehouse that was discovered by authorities in Sitio Sungan-Sungan, Brgy. Labog in the same authority.

Following the revelation of the storage facility, Ramos said that Police Colonel Carlito Narag Jr., the director of the PPO, has ordered their drug enforcement and intelligence unit personnel to conduct an investigation on the premises’ owner

The objective is to bring the owner to court and effectively combat cigarette smuggling in the province.

Illicit cigarettes have proliferated in several locations in Palawan, as revealed by information provided to Palawan News. These areas encompass Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay.

Recently, smuggling has also become rampant on the islands of Cuyo and Linapacan due to their remote locations and limited surveillance.

Accordingly, smuggled tobacco products from Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, as well as from Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi, are increasingly finding their way into the southern part of the province, making it a major entry point.

They are openly sold and distributed in Palawan, disregarding existing laws and regulations, and showing complete disrespect to both national and local authorities, as well as law enforcement personnel.