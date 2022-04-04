A changeable hawk eagle rescued from a highway in Sitio Abaca, Barangay Nicholas, Coron town, was handed over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) through its district management division.

In a recent report from the PCSDS, it said the changeable hawk eagle (Spizaetus cirrhatus) was rescued by Janice Paunal of Brgy. 1, Coron, on March 21, while she was on her way home. It is listed as an “endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

Paunal first went to the DENR office to hand over the bird, but the personnel recommended her to instead go to the PCSDS-Coron office.

The bird was received by Eunice Vigonte, officer at the PCSDS-Coron Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Office (WTMO).

“Following coordination and consultation with Dr. Glenn Rebong of the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC), the PCSDS-Coron WTMO was advised to monitor the bird and administer antibiotics until it is ready to fly and be released back into its natural habitat,” the PCSDS said.