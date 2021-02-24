Change of Command held for 33rd Marine Company

Captain Mark Joseph Zuniega has assumed command of the 33rd Marine Company of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente.

Captain Zuniega took over the command from Marine 2nd Lieutenant Karl Hens L. Helmuth in a turnover ceremony held on February 23.





During the turn-over ceremony, Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo Jr., MBLT-3 Commanding Officer, acknowledged the accomplishments of the company in the conduct of community support program “which led to the clearing of different barangay’s na na-identify na kinikilusan sa ng mga kapatid nating naliligaw ng landas.”

“They successfully cleared Barangays Sto Nino, Alimanguan and Kemdeng. As of this time they are still conducting the support program in Brgy. Caruray and this resulted to voluntary withdraw of support of many individuals,” Domingo said.

Domingo also expressed confidence on Zuniega to continue the activities of the company in its area of responsibility.

“I have full trust and confidence that he will be able to continue and sustain the momentum of 33rd MC in its mission not only here in San Vicente but in northern Palawan as a whole,” Domingo said.

