Chances of rains over Palawan due to ITCZ

Mostly cloudy skies will be observed on weekdays and chances of rains are expected due to the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) during weekends, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Local chief Sonny Pajarilla said that there is no weather system that will develop within this week, although the ITCZ could reach up to the Sulu area that will bring rains during the weekend to early next week.

“This time around, medyo malakas pa rin ang amihan pero subsiding siya towards the weekend kaya magiging favorable ang ating karagatan. May pangungulap tayo dahil may tail-end of cold front sa Bicol at Eastern Visayas, tumatagos ‘yan dito sa atin sa western part ng ating bansa that includes Palawan,” he said Monday.

Isolated rains will be experienced in the southern part of Palawan even in Puerto Princesa and elevated areas.

Pajarilla said this is because clouds pile up on elevated areas, such as mountains.

“Meron tayong inaasahan na mga isolated na pag-ulan lalo’t higit sa southern part ng Palawan, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza maging dito sa siyudad lalo na sa elevated area. Kapag sa patagan naman very less likely dahil malakas pa rin medyo ang ating hangin, moving ang ating mga ulap. Doon sa mga bundok, nagpi-pile up ang mga ulap,” he said.

