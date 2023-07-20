This Thursday morning, the low pressure area being monitored by the state weather bureau was last observed at a distance of 715 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

According to Patrick Del Mundo, weather specialist from PAGASA, within the next 24 to 48 hours, there is still a chance for it to develop into a full-fledged storm.

“Kapag naging bagyo ito ay tatawagin natin ito na Tropical Depression Egay. Ngayong umaga ay nakikita natin sa ating satellite image na karamihan ng mga kaulapan dito sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao na nakapalibot dito sa low pressure area ay nag dissipate na at nagkakaroon na ng unti-unting mas magandang sirkulasyon,” he said.

He said that it is slowly gaining the possibility of becoming a storm by tomorrow, July 21.

There are still questions regarding the storm’s potential path, he said, but weather disturbances entering the Philippine area of responsibility in July normally hit the island nation’s Northern or Central Luzon region.

There is also a chance that it might recurve towards the area of Japan.

Today, they have not raised any gale warnings for any seaboards of the country.