Following his sold-out ‘Just One 10 Minute’ fan meet in Manila on August 6, international KPop phenomenon Cha Eun-woo chose Cebu as his next stop in the Philippines.

According to reports, the KPop star flew directly from Seoul to Mactan International Airport. Two days ago, he was seen in South Korea holding an event.

Photo courtesy of @urlibrabish Twitter account

As soon as the ASTRO member arrived at the Queen City of the South, Cebu-based Filipino fans posted photos of him online. On social media, images of him working on a shoot at Cebu City’s Carbon Market and at an unnamed resort circulated.

Is Eun-woo cooking something for his fans all over the world? We have to wait and see.

