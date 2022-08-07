- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop sensation Cha Eun-woo has overtaken the social networking site Twitter as a trending topic in the Philippines for two days straight as supporters gushed about his fan meet on Saturday, August 6.

Fans went head over heels as Eun-woo dutifully answered host Sam Oh’s questions in the interview segment of the fan meet, sharing updates about himself.

Eun-woo also thrilled his fans by performing his hit songs “First Love” and “Love So Fine.”

During the encore, the ASTRO member charmed his adoring fans by handing out flowers and posing for photographs with them.

Eun-woo is in Manila for the Philippine leg of his ‘Just One 10 Minute Caravan’. (Photo from @Aira87727151)

One lucky fan, twitter user @Aira87727151, was over the stars as Eun-woo did a half-heart with her.

“EUNWOO DID A HALF HEART WITH ME OMGG😭💜 AKSJSJSHDBSH binuo nya puso koooo wksjsheheu NAIIYAK AKO TEKAA😭 I’LL DEFINITELY HAVE A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP BECAUSE OF THIS🥹💙

#JOTMManila #CHAEUNWOO #JOTM2022 #StarryCaravanInMNL

@offclASTRO https://t.co/N4zI1Wxm9e” she posted on twitter.

