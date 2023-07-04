Thousands of Pinoy Arohas have lit the Smart Araneta Coliseum purple as they show their love and welcome KPop sensation Cha Eun Woo in his “Bundles of CHArm” fan meet on Sunday, July 2.

The fan meet was part of Eun Woo’s endorsement as Dunkin’ PH Ambassador in partnership with CNCA Media.

Known as one of the members of KPop group ASTRO and his lead Kdrama roles, he serenaded his fans with live performances of hit songs “Love So Fine,” “Focus On Me,” and “First Love.”

He also answered questions from his fans about his favorite Dunkin’ products, including his favorite Dunkin’ coffee and donut flavor.

Eun Woo’s Pinoy fans expressed their desire to see him once more in his own solo concert in the future.