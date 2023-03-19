The newly renamed Dunkin (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) has signed Cha Eun Woo, a major figure in the Korean pop music industry, as an ambassador.

“It’s true and It’s Cha Eun Woo,” Dunkin’ announced on its social media accounts.

Eun Woo addressed several questions about himself in a video posted by Dunkin’, hinting at his probable comeback for a fan meet in the Philippines.

“Kamusta po! I am Cha Eun Woo, the newest ambassador of your favorite pasalubong ng bayan, Dunkin’ Philippines!” the K-pop star said.

Here is the full transcript of the video:

Which one do you prefer, donuts or munchkins? : “I like munchkins.”

What is your favorite Dunkin’ Donuts variant? : “Dunkin’ Choco Filled or Bavarian Filled.”

How do you like your Dunkin coffee hot or iced? : “Iced.”

What makes you in a good mood or vibe? : “Eating delicious food with the people I love and having fun at work!”

What makes your day complete? : “Staying in bed after a busy day.”

What do you most like to do in the Philippines? : “I enjoy performing in front of my Filipino fans! I really want to meet my Filipino fans!”

Which tourist spot in the Philippines would you like to visit? : “I have been to Cebu a few times, but I haven’t been to Boracay yet. So, if I get a chance, I want to go to Boracay.”

How does it feel to be the new brand ambassador of Dunkin’ Philippines? : “I feel so good and happy to be with Dunkin’ Philippines. I have fun memories of eating Dunkin with my family when I was young. I am so honored and happy to be part of Dunkin’ Philippines. Please love Dunkin as much as you love me.”

Message to your Filipino fans : “I’ll be seeing you very soon, so please like, share, follow and stay close to Dunkin’ PH social media accounts for our next meeting! Please show and give your support to Dunkin’ Philippines.”

The ASTRO member is widely received as a global endorsement being the face of numerous international brands including Filipino-owned Penshoppe.

