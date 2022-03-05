Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Andres Centino reminded the Western Command (WESCOM) of two important tasks that needed to be accomplished in the first semester of the year 2022.

Centino was the guest of honor during the 46th founding anniversary celebration of WESCOM on March 4.

“Let us take note of our two most urgent tasks. First, to end the armed conflict before the president’s term ends in June this year. Pagtulungan natin na matapos na ang problema ng internal security dito sa Palawan. Nag-iisa na lang siya,” Centino said in his speech, referring to Ka Miggy, the remaining New People’s Army commander in the province of Palawan.

During his visit last January, Centino also challenged the 3rd Marine Brigade to capture or make Ka Miggy surrender, within five months, a challenge openly accepted by Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larrida, the brigade commander.

“And the second task is to ensure the safe, accurate, secure elections this coming May. These two are the tasks and additional duties and responsibilities which we must perform with utmost impartiality and integrity and a lot of hard work, he added.

Meanwhile in his speech earlier, newly promoted WESCOM chief Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos also aired the same call along with other commitments.

“We will eradicate the last remaining CTG in our area of operations before mid-year 2022; (and) we will protect the sanctity of our ballots and ensure the conduct of a peaceful 2022 election,” Carlos said.