The provincial government has given monetary incentives to two centenarians from the municipalities of San Vicente and Roxas.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said Barbara Leido Evio, 101, of Brgy. Poblacion in San Vicente, and Romualdo Aguirre, 102, of Brgy. 1, Roxas, both received P10,000 from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office’s (PSWDO) Assistance to Senior Citizens Program.

Apart from the centenaries, Cojamco said senior citizens in the province are eligible for a P2,000 incentive on their birthdays.

This is in addition to the P100,000 support given by the Philippine government through Republic Act 10868, also known as “An Act Honoring and Granting Additional Benefits and Privileges to Filipino Centenarians, and for Other Purposes.”

