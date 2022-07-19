- Advertisement by Google -

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Brooke’s Point has been awarded as the second “Best Performing CENR Office for 2021” by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in MIMAROPA region.

CENRO chief Conrado Corpuz personally received the certificate of recognition and the P40,000 cash prize for winning second place on July 15.

The activity is part of the department’s Rewards and Recognition Program, which honors the collaborative efforts of a particular unit or office in meeting its goals and how they substantially contributed to the overall development of service delivery in the area.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Oriental Mindoro, the CENRO of Socorro in Oriental Mindoro, and the Finance Division, on the other hand, were the Best Performing Offices for the year 2021.

They received certificates of recognition and monetary rewards amounting to P50,000 each for the Best PENRO and CENRO, and P30,000 for the Best Division. The prizes were accepted by the respective heads of offices, namely OIC-PENRO Alma Gibe, CENRO Rodel Boyles and Ruby Bautista.

Assessed by the Region’s Performance Management Team (PMT) using the DENR Strategic Performance Management System (SPMS), the scores of the awardees are based on their Office and Division Performance Commitment and Review (O/DPCR) ratings. The final ratings covered both physical accomplishment and budget utilization rate for the entire year.

DENR MIMAROPA regional executive director Lormelyn Claudio congratulated the winners and urged them to keep the bar of excellence in performing their duties and responsibilities.

“It gives me pride and pleasure to be working with the most committed and hardworking individuals who did not settle for less and went the extra mile. This award also shows your strategic efforts as a team,” Claudio said.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary for Field Operations Juan Miguel Cuna also extended his greetings to the awardees via video message.

”Congratulations and thank you for doing your best amidst the uncertainties and hardships brought by COVID-19 pandemic last year. Please continue serving the public with excellence and dedication. May your performance inspire your colleagues to follow suit,” Cuna said.