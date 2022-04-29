The provincial government’s Community Enhancement and Livelihood Program (CELP) drug rehab program has won major awards in two categories of the “Komunikasyon Korek 2021: Tamang Mensahe, Tamang Aksion para sa Healthy Pilipinas” drug prevention media campaign competition launched by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

Palawan’s CELP won the major awards in the Traditional Drawing and Illustrations through Leonard Ansiong of the Palawan Heritage Center (PHC) and Infographics and Digital Poster categories. It also won second place in the category Short Video.

The awards were received by CELP program manager Teri Acda and Aljon Sangrador, RSW, in an awarding ceremony held at the Diamond Hotel, Makati, on April 27.

A statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the prize from the competition will be given to the winners after the May 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The UNODC competition in partnership with the Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the United States Department of State (USDS) was done under the theme “Communicating right information relating to COVID-19”.

Its purpose is to improve communities and safeguard the health of their people through drug prevention and the dissemination of accurate information about COVID-19.

The PIO said the competition started in September 2021, which was opened to all local government units (LGUs) or individual government workers. The entries reached 25 from Quezon City, Pasig City, Makati City, Calamba City, Caloocan City, Mandaue City, Valenzuela, Iloilo, Cebu, Davao, Maguindanao, Tarlac, Palawan, and others.