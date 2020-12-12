Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola announce engagement

Mendiola announced the engagement on her Instagram account with the caption “YES. #JessGotLucky.”

Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola have confirmed their engagement after posting a series of photographs set in luxury resort Amanpulo in Cuyo town, Palawan.

Mendiola announced the engagement on her Instagram account with the caption “YES. #JessGotLucky.”

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Manzano posted photos of themselves Saturday on the white beach of Pamalican Island, showing both their sweet and goofy sides.

Manzano also posted photos on his Twitter account with the caption, “The Howhow’s,” pet names the couple calls each other.

Celebrity photographer Pat Dy and his team worked with the couple for their photoshoot. Dy’s team also released photographs on Instagram.

“The forecast was rainy, but not a single drop came for what Lucky was planning. We were rewarded with the most beautiful sunset,” Dy wrote on his own Instagram account.

The couple announced their relationship in 2016, while Manzano told national media outlets in 2018 that he was ready to “settle down” anytime.