In his most recent vlog, Youtube celebrity chef RV Manabat took a break from the kitchen as he took time to explore the island town of Coron.

Aside from the usual destinations, Chef RV made sure to try local delicacies, including Palaweño breakfast staples danggit and lamayo.

While cruising through Twin Lagoon, the celebrity chef was able to try turon, which is wrapped and fried glutinous rice.

Chef RV also snorkeled at Siete Pecados and took a dip at Kayangan and Barracuda lakes, where he was also able to meet some of his followers.

“Punta na kayo kahit nakakapagod,” the chef said.

Chef RV also made sure to bring home famous Palawan pasalubongs like kasuy.

At the end of the vlog, the celebrity chef hints at coming back to Palawan.

“Looking forward to being back here in paradise,” he said.

