Celebrity basketball exhibition game on Bataraza’s 56th Anniversary

Junaide Dawili, tourism officer of the town, said All-Stars Celebrities vs Bataraza All-Stars basketball exhibition game is one the highlights of their anniversary which will be celebrated until February 2 with the theme “Matibay na Pagkakaisa, Bataraza Angat na Angat na!”.

Bataraza’s 56th Founding Anniversary celebration will kick off on January 24 with a basketball championship game whose winning team will be playing against celebrities on January 25 at the Sports Coliseum.

The celebrities who will join Bataraza’s anniversary celebration are Mark Herras, Matt Evans, Joross Gamboa, Onyok Velasco Jr., Jordan Herrera, Jason Abalos, Marco Alcaraz, Joko Diaz, Joseph Bitangkol, and JC Tiuseco.

“Ngayon lang magkakaroon ng celebrity exhibition game sa Bataraza ng basketball. Kumbaga first time in our history ito na maglalaro na may mga artista,” Dawili said.

Tickets for the exhibition game is P100 for adults and P50 for children below 12-years-old.

Dawili said Palaweños are welcome to celebrate Bataraza’s foundation day with them as there will be other events too, such as tribal Olympics, Mobile Legend tournament, Motorshow, local Motocross, search for Mutya ng Bataraza, Governor’s Night, chess, and others.

“Iniimbitahan namin ang mga mamamayan pati ng mga karatig bayan na pumasyal sa atin sa bayan ng Bataraza upang makisaya sa aming celebration na may kaugnayan sa 56th founding anniversary namin. Sa mga nais na manood ay welcome na welcome kayo dito,” Dawili said.

The week-long celebration will be held at the Bataraza Sports Complex. It will officially start on January 27 with an opening parade at 2 p.m.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.