Celebrate Year of the Mouse at SM

Visit the lucky market from Jan. 10-26 and shop for great finds to enhance your luck in our Chinese bazaar located near the main entrance.

Get good luck and happiness when you celebrate the Chinese New Year at SM City Puerto Princesa!

Savor a culinary feast with your family and friends and enjoy group dining deals from participating restaurants starting Jan. 10 to 26.

Catch our Dragon and the Lion dance performances on Jan. 17-19 for a more prosperous year.

Celebrate Chinese culture and watch traditional performances from local communities and participating schools.

Discover your luck this Year of the Rat with our zodiac forecast at the exhibit of Chinese Horoscope at the Event Center.

