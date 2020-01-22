Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Celebrate Year of the Mouse at SM

Jan 22, 2020 Press Release

Visit the lucky market from Jan. 10-26 and shop for great finds to enhance your luck in our Chinese bazaar located near the main entrance.

Get good luck and happiness when you celebrate the Chinese New Year at SM City Puerto Princesa!

Savor a culinary feast with your family and friends and enjoy group dining deals from participating restaurants starting Jan. 10 to 26.

Visit the lucky market from Jan. 10-26 and shop for great finds to enhance your luck in our Chinese bazaar located near the main entrance.

Catch our Dragon and the Lion dance performances on Jan. 17-19 for a more prosperous year.

Celebrate Chinese culture and watch traditional performances from local communities and participating schools.

Discover your luck this Year of the Rat with our zodiac forecast at the exhibit of Chinese Horoscope at the Event Center.

Visit SM City Puerto Princesa’s Facebook Page for more updates and exciting announcements.

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Press Release

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Sex and Disasters

Jan 22, 2020 Amina Evangelista Swanepoel

Doppler weather surveillance radar sought for Puerto Princesa City

Jan 22, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Puerto Princesa to host Ironman Triathlon 70.3

Jan 22, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao