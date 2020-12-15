Dec 15, 2020

Celebrate together with The Body Shop this Christmas

Dec 15, 2020 Press Release

Discover this year’s line-up of special edition festive fragrances – sweet and tangy Festive Berry, fresh and crisp Winter Jasmine, and sweet and cozy Warm Vanilla. All vegan, all seriously Christmassy.

Count down to Christmas with a daily beauty treat with the Make It Real Together Advent Calendar.  Discover 24 handpicked surprises from The Body Shop’s new and favorite ranges.

New, unexpected gifts give us good reason to Celebrate Together with The Body Shop!

Count down to Christmas day with our Make It Real Advent Calendar. It’s jam-packed with unexpected treats to uplift, pamper and rejuvenate.

 

Hydrate your skin and hair with the Nourishing Shea Ultimate Gift Bag featuring six haircare and body care favorites.

The Special Edition Winter Jasmine Range is fresh, crisp, and white as a winter’s morning. Line includes Winter Jasmine shower gel, body scrub, body yoghurt, body butter, hand cream, and starry bath bomb.

Make someone feel real special with The Body Shop’s Bath and Body gifts that come in Big Gift Boxes, Little Gift Boxes filled with a mini collection of body care treats, and cute little gift pouches of nourishing treats. These come in irresistible scents: Moringa, Satsuma, Strawberry, British Rose, Shea, and Almond Milk and Honey.

 

Dive into The Body Shop’s sweetest festive fragrance with this little Winter Jasmine Little Gift Box. With four skin-softening body care picks.

Treat someone to The Body Shop’s collection of crowd-pleasing skin-care gifts. Give the gift of fresher, healthier-looking skin this Christmas with The Body Shop’s superhero Drops of Youth™ Fresher Skin Kit or Little Gift Box.

 

Sweet-smelling, tangy and as Christmassy as a sprig of holly, The Body Shop’s Special Edition Festive Berry Range will surely give you all the festive feels.

There are also stocking stuffers that will delight everyone: Shake and Swish Ginger and Pure Bliss Banana haircare duos, and Strawberry and British Rose Lips and Hands Kits.

 

Drop the Festive Berry Starry Bath Bomb into your tub for a fragrant and berry-colored water then slather on the Festive Berry Body Butter to keep skin feeling softer and smelling sweet.

It’s the time to reconnect and celebrate together with The Body Shop’s Christmas Sets. Every purchase at The Body Shop this Christmas will help support the organizations that help give back safety, security, and home to the women most affected by this crisis.

 

It’s Warm Vanilla season as the warm, sweet, and cosy fragrance is back for your Christmas pampering. The Special Edition Warm Vanilla Range includes a shower gel, body scrub, body yoghurt, body butter, hand cream, starry bath bomb, and sugar lip scrub.

There are lots of ways to shop at The Body Shop! Visit our online store at www.thebodyshop.com.ph 24/7, add to cart, and check out any time of the day. Also, get offers and deals that are exclusively online. The Body Shop’s cruelty-free and vegan products are also available in The Body Shop stores, Call & Deliver, Lazada, Shopee, and ShopSM. The Body Shop now accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.

 

Give the gift of healthier, fresher-looking skin with the Drops of Youth Fresher Skincare Kit, including a Youth Concentrate and Day Cream.

 

Festivities taking their toll? The Oils of Life Radiance Skin Kit with its intense nourishing duo is just the thing for skincare aficionados.

 

Wave goodbye to party make-up this Christmas with The Body Shop’s gentle vegan, make-up removal made for sensitive skin.

————
About The Body Shop

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick in Little Hampton, England. The beauty brand pioneered corporate activism and was built on a philosophy that business can be a force for good. With its brand expression, Beauty with Heart, the company continues to be focused on five core values: Against Animal Testing, Support Community Fair Trade, Activate Self Esteem, Defend Human Rights and Protect The Planet.

All products are created using the finest ingredients sourced from the four corners of the globe, which are not tested on animals and are 100% vegetarian. The Body Shop has been in the Philippine market for eighteen years with over 55 strategically located stores nationwide.

