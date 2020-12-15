Celebrate together with The Body Shop this Christmas

Count down to Christmas with a daily beauty treat with the Make It Real Together Advent Calendar. Discover 24 handpicked surprises from The Body Shop’s new and favorite ranges.

Discover this year’s line-up of special edition festive fragrances – sweet and tangy Festive Berry, fresh and crisp Winter Jasmine, and sweet and cozy Warm Vanilla. All vegan, all seriously Christmassy.

New, unexpected gifts give us good reason to Celebrate Together with The Body Shop!

Count down to Christmas day with our Make It Real Advent Calendar. It’s jam-packed with unexpected treats to uplift, pamper and rejuvenate.

Discover this year’s line-up of special edition festive fragrances – sweet and tangy Festive Berry, fresh and crisp Winter Jasmine, and sweet and cozy Warm Vanilla. All vegan, all seriously Christmassy.

Make someone feel real special with The Body Shop’s Bath and Body gifts that come in Big Gift Boxes, Little Gift Boxes filled with a mini collection of body care treats, and cute little gift pouches of nourishing treats. These come in irresistible scents: Moringa, Satsuma, Strawberry, British Rose, Shea, and Almond Milk and Honey.

Treat someone to The Body Shop’s collection of crowd-pleasing skin-care gifts. Give the gift of fresher, healthier-looking skin this Christmas with The Body Shop’s superhero Drops of Youth™ Fresher Skin Kit or Little Gift Box.

There are also stocking stuffers that will delight everyone: Shake and Swish Ginger and Pure Bliss Banana haircare duos, and Strawberry and British Rose Lips and Hands Kits.

It’s the time to reconnect and celebrate together with The Body Shop’s Christmas Sets. Every purchase at The Body Shop this Christmas will help support the organizations that help give back safety, security, and home to the women most affected by this crisis.

There are lots of ways to shop at The Body Shop! Visit our online store at www.thebodyshop.com.ph 24/7, add to cart, and check out any time of the day. Also, get offers and deals that are exclusively online. The Body Shop’s cruelty-free and vegan products are also available in The Body Shop stores, Call & Deliver, Lazada, Shopee, and ShopSM. The Body Shop now accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.

————

About The Body Shop

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick in Little Hampton, England. The beauty brand pioneered corporate activism and was built on a philosophy that business can be a force for good. With its brand expression, Beauty with Heart, the company continues to be focused on five core values: Against Animal Testing, Support Community Fair Trade, Activate Self Esteem, Defend Human Rights and Protect The Planet.

All products are created using the finest ingredients sourced from the four corners of the globe, which are not tested on animals and are 100% vegetarian. The Body Shop has been in the Philippine market for eighteen years with over 55 strategically located stores nationwide.