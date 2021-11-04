Christmas may be different from years past, but the meaning behind this season remains. Although the pandemic has forced us to downsize our traditionally large Noche Buena gatherings, we hope for better days ahead that will allow us a merrier celebration – the blessing of once again being able to gather with fully-vaccinated loved ones around the same Christmas tree.

SM Supermalls brings this same celebration to its shoppers with a series of memorable Christmas celebrations, all while implementing strict #SafeMalling protocols.

Christmas reimagined

To help reignite and uplift the hearts & spirits of Filipinos this holiday season, SM has reimagined safe bonding experiences with dazzling indoor and outdoor attractions that allow picture-perfect shopping and dining activities for the whole family from November 5 to January 6.

There will be Christmas markets, parks and villages, Santa appearances, character meet and greets, Christmas medleys, magical firework displays & drone shows, and other surprises. You can also look forward to an online Simbang Gabi which you may attend with your loved ones via SM Supermalls’ official Facebook page on https://facebook.com/smsupermalls/.

Noche Buena favorites during SM Holiday Resto Week

Noche Buena is the hallmark of every Filipino’s Christmas Eve celebration. Now that you’re able to celebrate with your loved ones, make this year’s Christmas spread more festive with delicious meals & treats available at SM.

From December 13-25, you can look forward to SM’s Holiday Resto Week and enjoy special treats, promos, and exclusive deals from your favorite restaurants and food merchants.

Explore, shop, and win at SM Christmas Saya Village

Though online shopping has become more accessible during the pandemic, we still find ourselves missing the experience of being physically present at the SM Malls. With that in mind, SM has made shopping and dining much more safe, convenient, and exciting by launching the SM Christmas Saya Village!

Register online at http://smchristmasayavillage.ph or through SM Supermalls’ Facebook page to join this fun tech experience where you can play and create your own avatar to immerse yourself in a virtual Christmas zone at SM– from dining & shopping to exquisite Christmas centerpieces and a fun play area! Plus, you can collect coins to redeem tons of exciting deals and vouchers from SM.

Just be sure to pre-register from November 5-14 so you can enjoy an online shopping experience on a whole other level! This promo, which will run from November 15 to December 25, is not to be missed!

Share smiles with SM Bears of Joy

This pandemic has taught us to share what we have with those who have less. Every year, SM Supermalls and Toy Kingdom come together to give shoppers a chance to share the holiday season cheer with children in need.

Starting November 12, shoppers can purchase the bears at P250 per pair – one to keep, and one to be donated to charity. This simple act of kindness can go a long way, especially during a time when empathy is needed most.

Indeed, Christmas has evolved with the times, but knowing that SM has our happiness and safety in mind, we are able to relive great holiday memories with our loved ones in the malls we call home.

SM implements strict #SafeMallingAtSM protocols nationwide and offers an equally convenient online shopping option with the SM Malls Online app on Google Play or App Store. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.