Celebrate Subaraw Festival version 2020

Subaraw Festival 2020 opened in a virtual ceremony with messages from local officials and stakeholders on Nov. 2, 2020.

A festive parade and mall sale during the pandemic? Yes, it’s possible.

This was immediately followed by a Subaraw Festival Parade of Mascots and participants in Subaraw headdresses, all with facemasks, face shields, and placards reminding the public of safety protocols.

The City Government of Puerto Princesa in partnership with SM City Puerto Princesa initiated the parade as an on-ground activity for the Subaraw Festival along with a Photobooth at SM’s Upper Ground Level open to the public to memorialize this year’s occasion.

As part also of the celebration, SM City Puerto Princesa offers free delivery from Nov. 2-5, 2020 with no minimum purchase required. To order, either go to this link: http://gosm.link/SMPU_OrderForm or contact 09519534508.

Various dining deals and special treats from participating stores are available at SM City Puerto Princesa until November 11, 2020.

