National Grandparents’ Day is coming up! This year’s celebration may be a bit different but it’s no reason to pass up on a good feast with our beloved lolos and lolas. Spoil your grandparents through SM takeout and delivery services. Here are some things you can look forward to as you celebrate #GrandparentsDay2020withSM:

Grand Date. Make Grandparents’ Day feast extra special by treating your lolos and lolas with their food favorites. From September 11 to 13, exclusive takeout and delivery deals will be up for grabs from participating SM restaurants! Plus, special promo codes will be available in partner delivery apps including GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Lalamove.

Grand Gifts. Browse through your favorite SM mall’s exclusive online catalogue for great gift ideas! Can’t get out of the house just yet? Try SM’s curbside pick-up and takeout and delivery services, in partnership with delivery and pabili apps MyKuya, JoyRide, Angkas, and more. Visit smsupermalls.com for more details.

Grand Shopper. Make shopping for essentials more safe and convenient! You and your grandparents can stay at home with the help of SM’s Pabili service and Personal Shoppers. The convenient service will be free of charge when you spend a minimum of Php 1,500 from September 11 to 13. Check out your nearest SM mall’s social media pages to know more.

Grand Blessing. Take an hour on September 13 to praise God for his blessings and guidance. SM will be holding a special virtual mass and blessing which can be viewed on its official Facebook page.

Grand Snaps. Share special bonding moments with your grandparents online and get a chance to win gift certificates from SM! Upload your e-selfie with your lolo and lola, and use the hashtag, #GrandparentsDay2020withSM!

