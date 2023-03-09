Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced Wednesday the resumption of Puerto Princesa, Palawan and Cagayan de Oro routes via Iloilo in June.

“Cebu Pacific had to stop the Iloilo-Puerto Princesa and Iloilo-Cagayan De Oro routes because of the pandemic, when many airlines suspended their operations due to the threat of Covid-19,” spokesperson Carmina Romero told the Philippine News Agency.

As more destinations reopen and demand for air travel picks up, Romero said the airline could now resume many of the suspended routes as it aims to restore 100 percent pre-pandemic operations this March.

Flights between Iloilo and Puerto Princesa will be offered four times weekly, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting June 23.

On the other hand, operations between the Iloilo International Airport and the Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro will begin on June 24.

The Iloilo-Cagayan de Oro-Iloilo routes will be offered thrice weekly, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

CEB’s total domestic destinations via Iloilo will become six upon the resumption of Puerto Princesa and Cagayan de Oro flights.

Currently, the airline operates direct services to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos. Romero said launching new domestic destinations via Iloilo would depend on the performance of recent resumptions.

“For now, we hope CEB travelers will take advantage of better inter-island connectivity with the resumption of two Iloilo routes,” she said.

Meanwhile, travelers are also encouraged to avail of the PHP27 one-way base fare for those destinations until March 10. The seat sale is part of CEB’s 27th anniversary. (PNA)

