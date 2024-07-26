Cebu Pacific (CEB) has fully restored its operations as of Friday after the disruption caused by adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of more than 100 flights over the previous two days.

The airline, which boasts the largest domestic network in the country, was significantly impacted by the continuous rainfall, strong winds, and flooding resulting from Typhoon Gaemi (previously known as Super Typhoon Carina) and the southwest monsoon.

Additionally, its regional subsidiary, CebGo, had to divert operations to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from Terminal 4 last July 24, when the latter was closed and inaccessible due to flooding.

“We wish to express our gratitude to our frontline teams, whose unwavering commitment to serving our passengers was evident despite the personal challenges posed by the typhoon. Their dedication and professionalism were truly commendable,” the Gokongwei-led airline said.

It also thanked the passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible flights to all our valued customers,” it added. (PNA)