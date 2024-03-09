If you haven’t heard yet, Cebu Pacific unveiled irresistible flight offers yesterday, with fares dropping as low as ₱28 in celebration of its 28th anniversary.

Travelers can take advantage of this opportunity to explore from bustling Manila to enchanting destinations such as Boracay, Iloilo, Siargao, Puerto Princesa, and Bacolod, all at an unbeatable price.

Cebu Pacific also extends its wallet-friendly options to international travelers, featuring Asian tourist hubs like Tokyo, Macau, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Dubai, all included in the promotional fares starting at just ₱28.

Passengers eager to capitalize on these unbeatable deals can secure their bookings from March 8 to 14, unlocking the window to fly anytime between April 1 and September 30.

The airline company said the anniversary extravaganza promises to make travel dreams a reality, allowing adventurers to embark on memorable journeys without breaking the bank.