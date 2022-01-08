Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Friday announced the cancellation of more domestic flights from January 8 to 10, including those arriving to and departing from Puerto Princesa City and Coron.

The flights going to Puerto Princesa that were cancelled were 5J 647/648 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila and DG 6051/6052 Manila-Coron (Busuanga)-Manila on January 9, and 5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila on January 10.

The airline said this is due to “the move of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to limit the number of arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).”

When asked about this, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that they do not set arrival caps at the NAIA as such restrictions are imposed only by the Civil Aeronautics Board and the Manila International Airport Authority.

He, however, said a notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued effective midnight of January 6 until midnight of January 10;

“This NOTAM reduces the hourly commercial flight arrival at the NAIA to 14 domestic and international flights,” he said.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, CEB said the following flights are canceled:

January 8

5J 337/338 Manila – Kalibo – Manila

DG 6193/6194 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 659/660 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 899/900 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 449/450 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 793/794 Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J 379/380 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 887/888 Manila – Cotabato – Manila

DG 6247/6248 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 977/978 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 569/570 Manila – Cebu – Manila

January 9

5J 617/618 Manila – Bohol (Tagbilaran) – Manila

5J 903/904 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 196/197 Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 647/648 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 449/450 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 977/978 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 391/392 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 567/568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

DG 6051/6052 Manila – Coron (Busuanga) – Manila

DG 6247/6248 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

January 10

5J 619/620 Manila – Bohol (Tagbilaran) – Manila

5J 891/892 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

DG 6247/6248 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 383/384 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 565/566 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 575/576 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 703/704 Manila – Dipolog – Manila

DG 6193/6194 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 637/638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 657/658 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

The carrier also announced the cancellation of several Bacolod flights via Manila until January 15, following the local government’s order to limit the entry of flights from the National Capital Region while it is on Alert Level 3.

CEB has canceled the following:

5J 477/478 Manila – Bacolod – Manila (January 9 to 15)

5J 487/488 Manila – Bacolod – Manila (January 11 and 13)

5J 124/125 Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu (January 15)

The low-cost carrier will only fly between Manila and Bacolod seven times a week from the original 16 flights a week.

All affected passengers may rebook their flights for travel within 60 days, or store the ticket value in a travel fund.

They can also choose to refund their tickets. (PNA)