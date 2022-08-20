- Advertisement by Google -

Cebu Pacific Air is advising customers to manage their bookings early as its system will be unavailable from August 23 at 7 p.m. to August 24 at 3 a.m.

In an advisory, the airline’s management said that during the period, guests won’t be able “to book, manage flights, or check-in online.” Individuals with urgent travel plans should book their flights in advance to avoid problems.

“For those with flights departing during the scheduled system downtime, our teams are ready to conduct manual check-in at the airport,” CEB said in the advisory.

For a faster check-in process at their airport locations, it further advised travelers to keep their boarding passes on their smartphones.

- Advertisement -

“Guests are highly encouraged to be at the airport at least four (4) hours before an international flight and three (3) hours before a domestic flight, to allow ample time for pre-departure procedures. Check-in counters will still close one (1) hour before the scheduled time of departure,” it added.

During the scheduled system downtime, Charlie is available to chat 24/7 to answer passenger concerns or questions, through https://m.me/cebupacificair.

About Post Author