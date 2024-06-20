Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is expanding its domestic network with the introduction of direct flights between Cebu and San Vicente, Palawan, starting October 24.

In a statement on Wednesday, CEB President Xander Lao expressed excitement over the airline’s latest route addition.

“This new route will not only offer travelers the opportunity to experience the tranquility of San Vicente’s pristine beaches and fishing villages, but will also allow us to enhance inter-island connectivity and strengthen our commitment to providing accessible and affordable flights for every Juan,” Lao said.

The new Cebu-San Vicente flights will operate four times a week—every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

CEB announced that passengers could take advantage of a one-way base fare between Cebu and San Vicente for as low as P1, available from June 19 to 26, for travel between October 24 and March 29, 2025.

A one-way base fare for a connecting flight to San Vicente from Manila can be booked until June 30 for as low as P998, for the same travel period.

The Gokongwei-led airline currently flies to 35 domestic destinations, further enhancing connectivity across the Philippines.